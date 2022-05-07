 Next 2 weeks to be hotter in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Heatwave condition could put stress on electricity. High temperature may cause increased energy demand coming days in erstwhile Nizamabad district.



Nizamabad and Kamareddy district observed scorching on Saturday. Jakranpally, Varni mandal Jakkora recorded 44.3℃ Kamareddy mandal Bhicknoor, Macloor, Lakinpalli, Nizamsagar mandal Hasnapalli recorded 43.3℃ temperature. Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) predicts 'severe heatwave conditions' in most parts of Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts next week.

The TSDPS on Saturday forecasted severe heat wave conditions across Nizamabad and Kamaredfy during the next week, stating that high pressure was likely to grip the upper atmosphere from Sunday.

"Due to this high pressure, day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the Northern Telangana from Sunday," the department said.

It added that the temperature during the day was likely to remain between 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal in Armoor, Nizamabad city, Kamareddy and Bhanswada.

"High temperature may cause increased energy demand," it said, adding that it may also increase the "base flow in the rivers during the next week".The Agriculture officers advised farmers to manage water for crops accordingly, and urged the general public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and to use water judiciously. The horticulture Office also warned of the possible impact of the heat wave, saying very hot and dry weather could put stress on crops, vegetables and orchards.