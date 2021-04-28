Next 3-4 weeks crucial in fight against coronavirus: Telangana health director

Telangana state public health director Dr G Srinivas said that next three to four weeks are crucial in the battle against coronavirus.

Speaking to the media, Dr Srinivas said that the state has been witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases. "Next three to four weeks are more crucial in the fight against the virus and the public are cooperating with the government during the current prevailing situation," he said.

He further asked the public to be more cautious in the next three to four weeks in the view of the marriage season.

"The government is conducting tests on those having symptoms of coronavirus. Those experiencing diarrhea, fever, lack of smell and taste need to go for tests," he said. Dr Srinivas said that the beds are available for corona patients across the state and an additional 50,000 beds have been allocated to government and private hospitals together.

"So far, the government administered vaccines to 45 lakh people and 80 per cent of them were not infected with the virus," he added. Speaking on the vaccination process for those above 18 years, Dr Srinivas said that registrations should be made for vaccine administration.