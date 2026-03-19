Next Assembly polls: We will win even if you all come together says CM

Hyderabad: Throwing an open challenge to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) that he would see how it would win in the next elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Congress party would win the next Assembly elections hands-down and would come back to power again.

“We will win the 2029 elections even if you all come together. I am a self-made and hardworking politician. I trampled you in 2023 and I will trample you again in 2029. It’s my challenge,” the Chief Minister said. Revanth Reddy’s bold statement assumes significance in the wake of rumours about alliance between BRS and BJP for the next Assembly elections whenever they take place.

The Chief Minister slammed former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly K Chandrashekar Rao for not attending the Budget session of the Telangana Assembly. The government expected that the Leader of the main opposition would attend the unveiling ceremony of the 'Telangana Thalli' (Mother Telangana) statue in the Assembly precincts, he said, criticizing the BRS leadership for not giving up their arrogance even after they lost power in 2023 Assembly elections

Participating in the debate on thanksgiving motion to the Governor’s address in the house on Wednesday, the Chief Minister strongly objected to the KCR’s neglect attitude towards respecting the legislative bodies and his absence in the house during the important debates. We were expecting that KCR would attend the house and extend his greetings and best wishes to the new Governor, he added.

“We are still witnessing autocratic tendencies in some leaders even though the autocratic rulers and kingdoms vanished. The BRS leaders are still pursuing dictatorship and making a mockery of democracy,” he said.

The Chief Minister observed that in this modern democracy, the people themselves have become sovereigns, electing their leaders through democratic processes. Some leaders, however, continue to perceive themselves as kings. They are saying people committed mistakes by giving power to Congress.

The BRS leaders displayed the very same arrogant attitude when they were in power, the Chief Minister charged.

Since December 1, 2023, the Leader of the Opposition had drawn a total of Rs 1,06,56,674 as salary and allowances, Revanth Reddy said, asserting that a decision must be taken regarding the practice of drawing salaries and allowances without attending to official duties.

The Chief Minister hoped that KCR would attend the Assembly sessions in the coming days.

The Governor’s address reflected the thoughts and aspirations of the people of Telangana, and unveiled the government’s unwavering resolve and grand vision for the state’s development, the Chief Minister said, adding that the Governor’s address was not merely a collection of thoughts articulated in words as it would serve as a guiding roadmap for the development of Telangana. It outlined a strong plan to achieve a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034, and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047, he added.