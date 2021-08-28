NGT to Telangana: Submit report on Palamuru-RR project

Hyderabad: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday expressed displeasure at the Telangana government for not submitting a committee report on the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift Project and violations of environmental norms.

It heard the petition on the construction and environmental issues related to the project. The government is taking up the project works and Andhra Pradesh has objected to them for violation of norms.

A petition was filed by Kosgi Venkataiah against the environmental violations of the project. The NGT allowed the AP government appeal to impede in the case. The AP government has argued that the project work can't be continued. It urged the NGT to direct the Telangana government to stop the work and avoid violations. After arguments, the tribunal expressed displeasure at the Telangana government for not submitting a report of inspection of the work by a committee.