Live
- Odisha clears 19 investment projects worth Rs 3,663 crore
- Lord Jagannath owns 60,822 acres in Odisha, 6 other States: Saraka
- NIT-R ranked in the band of 601-800 in World University Rankings 2024
- Jagatsinghpur: Temple renovation delayed, displaced traders yet to be relocated
- Not feeling safe in Assembly and outside: Jayanarayan
- Rakesh Varres 'JITHENDER REDDY' mysterious posters raises curiosity
- ITI makes huge plastic bottle elephant for Swachhata campaign
- Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam'gears up for grand release by Sankranthi '24
- Nara Lokesh flays Jagan, says MPs, MLAs can also be arrested without evidences
- Chandrababu Naidu begins day-long hunger strike against 'illegal' arrest
Just In
NIA’s sudden raids in Telugu States causes stir
NIA officials conducted searches at the house of Bhawani, an activist of the Amarula Bandhumitru Sangam in Hyderabad. The house of Advocate Suresh in Vidyanagar was also searched
Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency conducting surprise searches in Telugu states is currently creating a stir. It is to mention here that NIA has spied on some key people in the human rights movement. In this order, the NIA has launched inspections in the Telugu states. NIA officials conducted searches at the house of Bhawani, an activist of the Amarula Bandhumitru Sangam in Hyderabad. The house of Advocate Suresh in Vidyanagar was also searched.
NIA searches are also going on in Nellore. NIA officials conducted inspections at the residence of APCLC District General Secretary Ellanki Venkateshwarlu in Osman Sahebpet. Ellanki Venkateswarlu has been playing a key role in civil rights movements for two decades. Currently he is the General Secretary of Nellore District Civil Rights Association.
NIA team conducted searches at Member of the State Working Committee of Civil Rights Association in Ponnur, Guntur District, Dr Raja Rao's residence. Inspections started at 5 am. Special forces were heavily deployed in the vicinity of Raja Rao's house as well as his hospital.