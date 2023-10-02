NIA’s sudden raids in Telugu States causes stir

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency conducting surprise searches in Telugu states is currently creating a stir. It is to mention here that NIA has spied on some key people in the human rights movement. In this order, the NIA has launched inspections in the Telugu states. NIA officials conducted searches at the house of Bhawani, an activist of the Amarula Bandhumitru Sangam in Hyderabad. The house of Advocate Suresh in Vidyanagar was also searched.



NIA searches are also going on in Nellore. NIA officials conducted inspections at the residence of APCLC District General Secretary Ellanki Venkateshwarlu in Osman Sahebpet. Ellanki Venkateswarlu has been playing a key role in civil rights movements for two decades. Currently he is the General Secretary of Nellore District Civil Rights Association.

NIA team conducted searches at Member of the State Working Committee of Civil Rights Association in Ponnur, Guntur District, Dr Raja Rao's residence. Inspections started at 5 am. Special forces were heavily deployed in the vicinity of Raja Rao's house as well as his hospital.