Nirmal Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui inspects digital classes at Minority school

Nirmal: District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui along with Residential Schools Society Secretary B Shefi Ullah inspected digital classes at Minority Residential School in Kasba on Thursday.



Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the government had introduced digital classes to ensure that the students will not lose an academic year. He examined the teaching style of digital classrooms and gave several suggestions to the teachers. Residential School Society Secretary Shafi Ullah said digital classes are getting good response from the students. He said students are watching digital classes through different channels and advised the teachers to bring students together every day to resolve doubts over digital classes.