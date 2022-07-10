Nirmal Collector visits rain-affected areas, takes stock of situation

Nirmal: The District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui on Saturday visited the flood-affected areas in the district.

The Collector toured Bhainsa town which was affected by heavy downpours. He said that surplus water was released from both Gaddennavagu and Swarna project. He informed that rainwater reached roads causing inconvenience to motorists in Bhainsa, Basar and Thanur mandals. He also informed that six persons who were stranded in a function were safe and they would be brought out at the earliest.

The Collector said that officials concerned were alerted and asked to discharge duties in the field. He also said that revenue officials would assess the damage caused by the rains. He requested the people living in low-lying areas in the district to be cautious. He stated that the district was likely to see heavy rains for three days.