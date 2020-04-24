Nirmal: Health survey by 100 medical teams said Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui

Nirmal: District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui said that door-to-door health survey with about 100 medical teams will be conducted to identify people suffering from cold, cough and fever to prevent and control coronavirus spread in the district. The Collector inaugurated the survey at Rural Police Station in Nirmal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Musharraf said Asha workers, ANMs, supervising staff and doctors will check each and every person living in the containment zones.

Not one corona positive cases was reported for the past 10 days, he said and added that two corona positive patients were recovered out of the 19 cases in the district. Superintendent of Police Shashidhar Raju, Additional Collector Bhaskar Rao, District Medical and Health Officer Vasanth Rao and others were present.