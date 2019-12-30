Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nirmal: Officers told to be neutral in civic polls

Nirmal: Officers told to be neutral in civic polls
Highlights

District Collector M Prashanthi said the role of returning officers and assistant returning officers is very crucial in the ensuing municipal...

Nirmal: District Collector M Prashanthi said the role of returning officers and assistant returning officers is very crucial in the ensuing municipal elections, while addressing one-day training programme

with election returning officers and assistant returning officers at the Collector's conference hall in Nirmal on Monday.

The Collector informed that 30 returning officers and 30 assistant returning officers has been appointed in Nirmal, Khanapur and Bhainsa municipalities for conducting municipal elections. The officials were told to conduct the elections, to be held from January 22, peacefully and to be neutral

and not to favour any particular political party in the elections.

Joint Collector A Bhaskar Rao said according to the rules and regulations of the Election Commission (EC), elections should be held strictly and explained the duties of returning officers and assistant returning officers in the municipal elections.

Master Trainers Kamarapu Jagdishwar, Ravi Kumar, Nageshwar Rao and Srinivas Reddy explained the duties with power point presentation.

E-District Manager Nadeem Khan, Deputy Tahsildar Himabindu, returning officers, assistant returning officers and others have attended the training.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Big Breaking: Fire broke out at PM Narendra Modi30 Dec 2019 2:50 PM GMT

Big Breaking: Fire broke out at PM Narendra Modi' residence at Lok Kalyan Marg

Priyanka Vadra Lashes Out At UP Govt, Centre Over CAA
Priyanka Vadra Lashes Out At UP Govt, Centre Over CAA
General Rawat Named CDS: What Is Chief Of Defence Staff
General Rawat Named CDS: What Is Chief Of Defence Staff
Aaditya Thackeray likely to be given CMO role of Maharashtra
Aaditya Thackeray likely to be given CMO role of Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar bounces back as Maharashtra Deputy CM for record 4th time
Ajit Pawar bounces back as Maharashtra Deputy CM for record 4th...


Top