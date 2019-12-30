Nirmal: Officers told to be neutral in civic polls

Nirmal: District Collector M Prashanthi said the role of returning officers and assistant returning officers is very crucial in the ensuing municipal elections, while addressing one-day training programme



with election returning officers and assistant returning officers at the Collector's conference hall in Nirmal on Monday.

The Collector informed that 30 returning officers and 30 assistant returning officers has been appointed in Nirmal, Khanapur and Bhainsa municipalities for conducting municipal elections. The officials were told to conduct the elections, to be held from January 22, peacefully and to be neutral

and not to favour any particular political party in the elections.

Joint Collector A Bhaskar Rao said according to the rules and regulations of the Election Commission (EC), elections should be held strictly and explained the duties of returning officers and assistant returning officers in the municipal elections.

Master Trainers Kamarapu Jagdishwar, Ravi Kumar, Nageshwar Rao and Srinivas Reddy explained the duties with power point presentation.

E-District Manager Nadeem Khan, Deputy Tahsildar Himabindu, returning officers, assistant returning officers and others have attended the training.