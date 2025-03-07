  • Menu
Nirmal police begin investigation into alleged paper leak

Nirmal police begin investigation into alleged paper leak
Police began an investigation into an alleged leakage of the Telugu language question paper of the Intermediate first year examination at the government junior college in Kaddampeddur mandal centre on Thursday.

Hyderabad / Nirmal: Police began an investigation into an alleged leakage of the Telugu language question paper of the Intermediate first year examination at the government junior college in Kaddampeddur mandal centre on Thursday.

The examination for the language was conducted on Wednesday. Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Meena visited the college and made enquiries into the leakage. When asked, Khanapur Inspector A Saida Rao said no case was registered about the leakage as none had complained with the police so far. He stated that the paper was not leaked as per their primary investigations. He suspected that someone spread a rumour on social media platforms. He added that steps were being taken to prevent malpractice during the examinations. Section 144 of CrPC was imposed at the venues, while the photo copy and internet centres remained closed. However, an unconfirmed message went viral on social media platforms, claiming that the question paper was leaked, he said.

