Nirmal: Polling personnel selected for Nirmal, Adilabad districts

Nirmal: Polling personnel for the municipal elections to be held on January 22 has been selected through randomization in the presence of Election Observer of Adilabad and Nirmal districts Shruthi Ohja at the Collector's conference hall here on Monday. Polling staff for Nirmal, Bhainsa and Khanapur municipal elections were selected through randomization.



For the 42 wards and 128 polling stations in Nirmal municipality, 168 Polling Officers (PO), 168 Assistant Polling Officers (APO) and 503 Other Polling Offices (OPOs), a total 839 staff were selected. For Bhainsa municipality, which has 26 wards and 66 polling stations, a total of 424 staff - 85 polling officers, 85 assistant polling officers and 254 OPOs were assigned.

For Khanapur municipality with 12 wards and 24 polling stations, a total of 156 staff - 31 APOs and 94 OPOs were assigned through second phase randomization, informed District Collector M Prashanthi. For the 80 municipal wards and 218 polling stations in Nirmal district, 284 POs, 284 APOs and 851 OPOs, total 1419 staff were appointed, she added.

Election Observer of Adilabad and Nirmal district Shruthi Ohja asked the election staff to directly complaint to her on her mobile number 9391001851 if they have any problem.

"I will stay in the Forest department guest house till the end of nomination process and those, who have any objections related to Nirmal, Bhainsa and Khanapur municipal elections can contact me," she added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Srinivas Rao, District Revenue Officer Someshwar, DSP Upender Reddy, RDO Prasunamba, Khanapur Municipal Commissioner Mallesham, E-District Manager Nadeem Khan, DT Himabindu and others were present on the occasion.