Nirmal: Solve SC, ST atrocity cases fast: Minister Allola Indra Karan Reddy

Nirmal: Forests & Environment and Science & Technology Minister Allola Indra Karan Reddy instructed officials to take necessary steps to solve SC ST atrocity cases faster during the SC, ST atrocity vigilance and monitoring committee meeting held at Collector's conference hall in the district on Friday.

In the meeting the minister reviewed the atrocity case registered in the district from 2016 till date. Speaking during the meeting the minister instructed the officials to take necessary steps to solve the atrocity cases to give immediate relief to the victims and also to strictly conduct civil rights day to create awareness among the people at panchayat buildings in the villages and to take strict actions on those who create fake caste certificates, after verification.

Speaking on the occasion, Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik said that revenue officials should ensure justice to the victims in a faster way. Responding to the minster and MLA, District Collector Musharaf Ali Farooqui said that all the necessary steps will be taken to solve SC ST atrocity cases faster and ensure justice to the victims. A committee with three district officers will be arranged to solve the cases.

ASP Ram Reddy; DSP Uppendar Reddy; DRO Someshwar Reddy; RDO Venkateshwar; District SC ST Development Officer, Kishan; Tribal Welfare Officer, Srinivas; Public Prosecutor Ramana Reddy, Committe members Laxman, Gangaram, Satyanarayan and others were also present.