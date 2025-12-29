Nirmal tops the State in reducing maternal deaths

Nirmal: Adding another feather to its cap, Nirmal district has secured the first position in the state in controlling maternal deaths. Over the past nine months of the year, a total of 6,523 deliveries took place of which 6,520 mothers were safe, and only three deaths occurred.

Officials stated that under the leadership of Collector Abhilasha Abhinav, the ‘Amma Rakshita’ programme has effectively reduced maternal mortality. Recognising the milestone, ministers have heaped praised for district officials’ performance through posts on X (formerly Twitter.)

In a statement to The Hans India, Abhilasha said, “The Amma Rakshita programme has now successfully completed one year. Officials are carrying this programme forward with even greater enthusiasm now, with continuous support being provided to them for the elimination of maternal deaths.”

“At the grassroots level, from Anganwadi and ASHA workers to doctors in district maternity hospitals, their supervision and initiative have played a key role in reducing maternal deaths in the district,” she explained.

Abhilasha announced that by 2030, the district aims to become completely free of maternal deaths. “Mother-Child Centers have been set up in Nirmal and Bainsa area hospitals, along with help desks. Pregnant women are being counselled, mentally strengthened, and guided on nutritional intake. They are given advice on diet, yoga training, and regular medical checkups to monitor their health,” she explained.

“Special cardiology tests are also being conducted. With continuous attention until delivery, medical officers are taking special measures, resulting in a decline in maternal deaths,” added the collector.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and district In-charge minister Jupally Krishna Rao praised the Collector, DMHO, and medical officers for their measures in reducing maternal deaths. They congratulated them through posts on X and lauded the Amma Rakshita programme.

“I am pleased to see the remarkable reduction in maternal deaths in Nirmal district, brought down to just three cases. This achievement reflects the effective implementation of the AMMA Rakshitha programme and the dedicated efforts of the district administration and health,” wrote Jupally.

Notably, since the programme’s implementation on December 14, 2024, only three maternal deaths have occurred.

But earlier, the numbers were higher. This included 18 deaths in 2020-21; seven during 2021-22; 15 deaths in 2022-23; and 12 in 2023-24.