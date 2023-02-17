Nirmala Sitaraman spreading lies about Telangana: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Harish Rao said that the central government was doing injustice to Telangana in the matter of medical colleges.

He was responding to the comments made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the sanction of medical colleges. He said that the people of Karimnagar and Khammam would think twice as to why they should vote for BJP when it could not fulfill its promise of medical colleges.

The Finance Minister complained that there was nothing in the Union Budget this time. He said that there was not a single item related to the welfare of the poor in the central budget. He said that taxes were reduced for big corporations. There was no mention of farmers, women, professionals and the poor in the budget, he said.

Harish Rao accused Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of uttering lies about Telangana in a program organized by Doordarshan in Hyderabad on Thursday called DD Dialogue. He said that what Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said in the Assembly was 100% true and he spoke every word with evidence.

The minister asked the Center to allocate medical colleges if there was still some love for Telangana state left. Similarly, he demanded that the Central Government release the dues to the tune of Rs.1.25 lakh entitled to the state. He demanded that the Center should respect all the rights inherited by the state under the AP Reorganization Act. He criticized the Center for causing trouble by not releasing the due funds to Telangana.

Minister Harish Rao alleged that the leaders of the Central Government were trampling on the decisions of the Finance Commission and doing injustice to Telangana. He asked why the GST funds were given to AP and not given to Telangana.

He said that the Telangana state took loans under Article 293 and used them to construct projects and undertake other development works. He criticized the BJP Government for taking lakhs of crores of debt and not developing anything. He blamed the centre for the rise in debt in the state as well.