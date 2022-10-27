NISA bags Union Home Minister's trophy

Hyderabad: National Industrial Security Academy at Hakimpet has bagged the Union Home Minister's Trophy for the 'Best Police Training Institution for training of Gazetted Officers for the year 2020-21'.

This extraordinary feat for this Academy was achieved during the serving period of the current Commissioner of Police Hyderabad, C V Anand, who was the previous Director of the Academy during the year under contention.

Ministry of Home Affairs conducts a national-level screening of various central police training institutes and accordingly BPR&D conducts a survey for the best Police Training Institution for the year. All Central and State government police training academies of the country are in consideration in various categories.

The National Industrial Security Academy of the Central Industrial Security Force is a premier national-level central training institute imparting training in Industrial Security Management, Disaster Management, and Aviation Security to officers of the CISF, sister organisations of CAPFs, State police organizations, foreign police organisations, civil servants and officers of public sector undertaking.

After meticulous screening by a committee constituted by BPR&D on various parameters, NISA was selected as the best training institution for the training of officers for the year 2020-21.

Anand could not attend the award function in BPR&D, Delhi due to the sensitive events in the city. The Deputy Inspector General (DIG), NISA, Srinivas Babu, received the Trophy, Citation, and the Home Minister's Disc from Amit Shah on his behalf and handed them over to the city police commissioner.

Parameters such as the capacity of the academy to train, variety of training, upkeep and maintenance of infrastructure, websites, and contents, trainees–trainer ratio, annual events, social responsibilities, training infrastructures, etc. were considered for screening.

The Commissioner said that during his tenure, the Academy was dedicated to its mission of becoming a centre of excellence in its letter and spirit. Several scientific methods were introduced in physical training, officer grooming, and in the upkeep of their morale and motivation."

Training infrastructure was updated, and equipment was modernized to ensure that the best training facilities were provided to the officer trainees.

Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the officer trainees were given exposure to horse riding, rock climbing, and extensive jungle-warfare tactics for the first time ever. The quality of indoor training saw a great jump as the director and all senior officers started taking classes themselves.

After shifting back to his state cadre of Telangana, C V Anand is continuing to stress the importance of training in Hyderabad city police and all DCPs/Jt/Addl CP and is personally organising classes for home guards/ constables and SI/inspector rank officers.