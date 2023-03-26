Nizam era silver coins found in Karimnagar

Nizam era silver coins were found in Gollapally village of Timmapur mandal of Karimnagar district when the employment guarantee scheme workers were excavating soil in the village on Saturday. After finding the silver coins, the labourers resorted to a fight in order to divide the treasure among them and it was leaked to the public. As the matter came out, the authorities stepped in and the local tahsildar reached the place and took up the investigation.





The laborours were ordered to hand over the coins to the government. A total of 27 silver coins were found in two earthen pots, the workers revealed to the tahsildar. The officials seized the coins from the workers. The Department of Archeology revealed that the coins were in circulation from 1869 to 1911 during the reign of Mir Mahbub Ali Nawab Khan. Tasildar Kanakaiah, SI Pramod Reddy, MPDO Ravinder Reddy, RSI Anila were present.



