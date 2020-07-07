Nizamabad: 54 outsourced work inspectors told to quit

Nizamabad: As many as 54 outsourced work inspectors of Mission Bhagiratha (MB) in the erstwhile Nizamabad district had lost their jobs, as the MB (RWS) authorities told them to quit their duties from July 1, as MB works are completed in some areas and nearing completion in other areas.

The TRS government had launched Mission Bhagiratha project in 2016 to provide pure and safe drinking water to every household across the State. Work inspectors were recruited through outsourcing, to do field- level work along with the works of Rural Water Supply (RWS) of Mission Bhagiratha office. 54 B Tech graduates were recruited as work inspectors through outsourcing in the erstwhile Nizamabad district as assistants to mandel-level Assistant Engineers. These inspectors supervised pipeline construction in villages; repaired leakages in the pipes that supply drinking water; and repair technical glitches immediately for continuous water supply. Work inspectors also worked as field assistants and assisted in Bhagiratha administration offices and also as computer operators.

The State government had instructed the Mission Bhagiratha district Superintendent Engineers to remove the work inspectors as the works are currently completed or nearing completion.

The outsourcing employees, who works hard continuously and provide drinking water to the public, insisted that it is inappropriate to terminate them. Sarpanch, MPTC, ZPTC and MPP opined that if work inspectors are removed, then there will be none to address the technical glitches and problems that arise at field-level.

At the same time, with the removal of work inspectors, only one AE will be there in the field, who has to monitor drinking water supply in every village in the mandal and has to check and repair leakages also. Along with these works, the AE has to look after water tanks also. This is not possible for one person to do all these works, they observed.