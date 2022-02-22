Nizamabad: All set for polio vaccination drive

Nizamabad: Collector C Narayana Reddy has directed the concerned departmental officials to make extensive arrangements for the success of the pulse polio programme to be undertaken to eradicate the polio epidemic.

He said the pulse polio programme will continue in the district for three consecutive days from February 27. The Collector reviewed the arrangements for the pulse polio vaccination programme with the officials of the respective departments at the local Pragati Bhavan on Monday. The Collector said that on the first day, the pulse polio booths will be used to administer drops to infants and five years old children. Narayana Reddy said that for the remaining two days, the staff would go homes and identify those who had not been vaccinated against polio at the field level and give them polio vaccine. The Collector suggested that the respective departments should work with a sense of dedication to achieve the target of 100 per cent success in making the programme a success.

He urged that pulse polio doses be kept adequate for the number of children.

He suggested to see uninterrupted power supply for three days. He directed the Transport department to provide transport facilities to enable the staff to move to the booths. The Collector said that the Department of Health, ICDS, Department of Education, Municipalities and Gram Panchayats should be active partners in the pulse polio programme. The Collector suggested that other departments should also work for its success.

District Medical Officer Dr Sudarshan said 1,007 booths were being set up to administer pulse polio drops to all children under the age of five. DM&HO said 37 transit booths and another 37 mobile teams would operate. DM&HO said 4277 staff and 101 supervisors will be on duty to manage the programme.

"Although no polio cases have been reported in India for the past seven years, the government is conducting pulse polio every year as a precautionary measure," he said.

He asked the officials of the respective departments to provide support for the success of this important program. The meeting was attended by Additional Collector Chandrasekhar, Additional Collector of Local Bodies Chitramishra and officials of various departments.