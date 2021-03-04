Nizamabad blazes at 38.6 deg C

Begumpet: Nizamabad recorded the day's highest maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, theIMD bulletin said. The day temperatures across the State were above normal ranging from 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius in some parts. The other maximum temperatures registered were: Adilabad 38.3, Bhadrachalam 38.2, Mahbubnagar 37, Ramagundam 36.8, Dundigal& Medak 36.4 each, Hyderabad 36.2, Khammam 35.6, Nalgonda 35, Hakimpet 34.8, Hanamkonda 34.5.

The bulletin forecast the day temperatures in Hyderabad of 36, 37, 37,36, 37 and 38 deg C during the period March 4 to 9. The corresponding night temperatures are: 20, 19, 19, 20, 19 and 19 deg C respectively, with outlook of haze on all six days.

According to the bulletin, the lowest minimum temperature of 14.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad. There was an appreciable fall in the night temperatures ranging from -2.1 to -4 deg C in some parts of the State. They were below normal by -1.6 to -3 deg C in some parts.

The other temperatures registered elsewhere in the State were: Nalgonda 18.4, Medak 18.5, Ramagundam 18.6, Dundigal 18.7, Hakimpet 19.1, Hanamkonda 19, Bhadrachalam& Hyderabad 20 each, Khammam 21.4, Nizamabad 21, Mahbubnagar 22.5.