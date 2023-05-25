Nizamabad: CM Cup winners exhorted to show talent at State level games

Nizamabad: ZP Chairman Dadanna Gari Vitthal asked the winners of CM Cup-2023 to show their talent at the state level to establish the legacy of Nikhil and Nikhat Zarin.

The CM Cup-2023 district level sports competition which had been underway for the last three days at the police parade ground in the city, concluded on Wednesday evening.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Dadannagari Vitthal Rao was the chief guest at the concluding programme presided over by Additional Collector Chitramishra. Sportsmen and sports teams who won in various categories were given cash incentives along with mementos and certificates by the hands of the chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, ZP Chairman Vitthal Rao said that the government is organizing the CM Cup sports competition with the determination to encourage and bring out the talent of rural sportspersons.

Akula Lalita, Chairperson of the State Women’s Cooperative Development Organisation, said that there is a lot of talent hidden in rural students, students and youth. He said that these kinds of sports help a lot to bring out their talent.

The youth should set a clear goal in the field of their choice and move ahead with a proper plan. He said that everyone has talent and those who use it in the right way will be the winners.

He called upon them to take advantage of the encouragement provided by the government and improve their skills. The district level winners were asked to show their talent in the state level competitions and bring good name to the district.

District Sports Development Officer Mutthanna, boxing coach Sansamuddin, international boxer Hussamuddin, representatives of sports associations, PDs, PETs and sportsmen participated in this programme.