Nizamabad: Collector Narayana Reddy for green drive at substations

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy has directed the DRDA and Electricity Department officials to plant twenty-five thousand plants in the substations. The Collector asked the officials to take immediate action in this regard as there is a possibility of planting at least 25,000 saplings within 250 power substations in the district.

Narayana Reddy during a video conference with the Electricity and DRDA department officials regarding the Haritha haram on Wednesday said, State government has implemented Haritha haram with utmost ambition.

He said it was surprising to have places that were not yet vegetated despite the large number of plants being planted and asked the officials to plant the saplings within all the substations.

The Collector also directed the APVOs and the concerned Electrical Department Assistant Engineers to take steps to plant the seedlings from 9th to 15th August in accordance with the available spaces. It was also made clear that the zonal level MPDOs should be contacted to plant the saplings in all the substations to fill all the vacant places available.

The conference was attended by SE Sudarshan, DRDO Chander Nayak and other officials.