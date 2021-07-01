Nizamabad: Collector Narayana Reddy on his toes for Palle, Pattana Pragati programme

Nizamabad: District Collector Narayana Reddy headed a coordination meeting that was held in the villages of the district on Wednesday on Pattana, Palle Pragati programme. An action plan was prepared for the activities to be done for the next ten days in the villages.

Pattana, Palle Pragati programme involves the removal of sludge in the sewers. Drains and surroundings to be kept clean. Under the Harita Haram scheme, planting will be done in Nizamabad, municipal towns and villages.

Previously planted plants are replaced with new ones. Collector Narayana Reddy has already directed the authorities to keep every village and municipality clean and green. Similarly, each panchayat secretariat is asked identify areas in the village that are not clean.

The Collector therefore warned that the officers should not be allowed to make mistakes and will be subjected to punishment. Collector Narayana Reddy suggested that another plant should be placed near the damaged plants but not without plants.



The purpose of Pattana Palle Pragti is to give priority to the management of greenery and sanitation programmes in villages and municipalities. This programme will also be held in Kamareddy district from Thursday.