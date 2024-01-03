  • Menu
Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi inspects Praja Palana centre

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi inspects Praja Palana centre
District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanuman has directed the officials to receive all kinds of applications from the people in the Prajapalana Sabhas organised by the government so that all the deserving people can get benefit through the welfare schemes.

Nizamabad: District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanuman has directed the officials to receive all kinds of applications from the people in the Prajapalana Sabhas organised by the government so that all the deserving people can get benefit through the welfare schemes.

On Tuesday, he inspected the ongoing Praja Palana programme in Khudwanpur, Wannel(K), Macharla and 14th ward of Armur town under Armor assembly constituency at the field level.

Aspects like how many counters have been set up for the convenience of people, whether applications are made available, whether volunteers and staff are assisting the people in filling the applications, whether adequate facilities like drinking water, shade, chairs for sitting are available to the people.

The officials were asked about the details of how many applications have been received so far and for which scheme people are mostly applying.

