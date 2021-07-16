Nizamabad: Cops rush to rescue of rain-hit people

Nizamabad: Police in Nizamabad district has won the hearts of the people. Life of the people of Nizamabad district came to a standstill due to incessant rain for the last five days as the roads were also silted up and destroyed. In this situation the police took the shovel for the public.

Relief operations by police commissioner Karthikeyan were underway on Thursday in Nizamabad's Bhodan and Armoor places in the wake of heavy rains that caused inundation of low-lying areas and damage roads.

Nizamabad police were continuously working on the field clearing water stagnations and inundations and all possible measures were being initiated to make sure people doesn't have to face problem.

The police made sure they filled all the pits formed on the road due to rain with gravel and leveled them for the smooth flow of traffic.

Accumulated flood water was removed from the main junction.

Police surprised all the flood assisted actions that suffered because of the rain.

Viewers wondered if it was the same police who were constantly harassing people with "penalty chalan" that could work so hard for the public.

