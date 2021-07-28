Nizamabad: Cricketer Yuvraj funds 120 critical care beds

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy lauded the Yuvraj Singh Foundation for taking up the social responsibility of public health care and instilling confidence in the people with the message that people should fight together against the rampaging epidemic.

Narayan Reddy, along with Mayor Neetu Kiran and medical department officials, on Wednesday formally inaugurated the 120 critical care beds donated by Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh to the Nizamabad district hospital in the name of UVKN Foundation.

On the occasion, Collector Narayana Reddy said that Yuvraj Singh was gifted Critical Care Beds with the hope of inculcating and continuing that kind of fighting spirit in the people who somehow conquered cancer. The collector recalled that 1000 critical care beds were targeted by everyone on behalf of his foundation with the intention that people should not suffer for medical treatment.

C Narayana Reddy said it was a matter of great pleasure to provide 120 schemes to Nizamabad Hospital despite this distance.The beds also have 18-bed multi-channel monitors that can test a variety of models from there, the collector said. The Collector said that in the first and second phases of Corona the district administration medical staff worked very hard and did their part day and night to reduce the spread of Covid to achieve better results.

He praised the fact that medical fraternity has made a fight. The Yuvraj Singh Foundation on behalf of the people of the district would like to express its heartfelt gratitude for the critical care beds currently being provided to the patients coming to the hospital. Similarly I would also like to thank Emmelsie Kavita who has done her part to avoid these schemes here.

He said the district administration would also work towards fulfilling the objective for which the equipment was provided by the Yuvraj Singh Foundation. The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Police Arvind Babu, Hospital Superintendent Pratimaraj, Medical College Principal Indira, IMA President Jeevan Rao and others.

