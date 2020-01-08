Nizamabad: Disciplinary action on BLOs if there are any mistakes in voter list

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy warned that disciplinary action will be taken against the respective booth level officers (BLOs) if there is a double registration in the voter list and at polling station.

On Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar gave several suggestions to the District Collectors on the issue of SSR, draft publication, receipt of objections, application for fresh registration etc.

Later, the Collector then held a meeting with the officials of various departments. He said the voter list should be registered till January 15 as part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR). Objections about the list should be accepted.

The Collector said all applications received at the BLO should be examined and ordered to publish the final list on February 7. He warned that disciplinary action will be taken against the relevant staff if they make any mistakes in the voter list at Tahsildar office. He directed the officials to create awareness on the electoral literacy club among the students and told them to conduct awareness programmes at educational institutions at each BLO level.

Collector Reddy said all the details of all the voters in a house should be correct. Stating that new voter registration is very low, the Collector said the relevant educational institutions and government officials should take steps to educate the young voters. They were told to organise special drive in educational institutions to facilitate the youth to register as voters.

The National Voter's Day will be held on January 25. Collector Narayana Reddy has instructed the education department officials to conduct essay writing competition for students. He suggested that measures should be taken to ensure that the people are fully aware of democracy and the value of the vote.

Joint Collector Venkateshwarlu, DRO Annaiah, CEO Govindu, DRDO Ramesh Rathod, RDOs Venkataiah, Srinivas, District Education

Officer Janardhan Rao and others participated.