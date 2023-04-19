Nizamabad: Dr Vishal Akula attends Psychiatric Association Congress

Nizamabad : Dr Vishal Akula, a famous Psychiatrist from Nizamabad attended the World Psychiatric Association Regional Congress 2023 which was organised by World Psychiatric Association in Kolkata from April 14 to 16.

Dr Vishal Akula elaborated on the new teaching methods and imbibing of leadership skills to achieve greater heights in career to the delegates who attended the conference. Along with Dr Vishal Akula other prominent members of the Indian Psychiatric Society, Dr Arabinda Brahma general secretary of IPS, Dr Minhajzafar vice president of IPS Telangana & Dr Phanikanth general secretary of Hyderabad Psychiatric Society attended and delivered their talk in the symposium.