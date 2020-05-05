Nizamabad: Excise teams check stock in wine shops

Nizamabad: Excise and Prohibition officers across Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts inspected the closing stocks of wine shops on record as on March 22 on Tuesday and found out differences in the stock details in about 150 shops.

Officials will issue show cause notices to them. Three teams headed by CI Balaraju inspected the stocks in Bodhan while six teams in Nizamabad and four teams in Armor.

The officials said that they are checking the stocks following the government's pre-orders as the wine shops are likely to be opened from Wednesday (May 6).