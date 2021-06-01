Nizamabad: Focus on governance, achieve goals says Collector C Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy asked the officials of various department in the district to focus on the administration and achieve the objectives set by the department. The Collector expressed dissatisfaction that the national commercial banks in particular were not accepting social responsibility in line with the government's objectives.

On Monday, the Collector held a video conference with district officials from agriculture department to Zilla Parishad and issued several directives. He said the government department welfare schemes would be grounded faster if the banks cooperated.

The Collector asked each department to prepare plans in line with the targets set for this year. The pace of work, which has been slowing down due to lockdown and epidemic should be speeded up, he added. The officials were told to organise sanitation drive from villages to Nizamabad city from June 3 to 10 and necessary plans should be prepared for it.

The Collector urged Transco officials to take action to overcome power problems encountered during the monsoon season and to take special measures to rectify tilted poles and loose wires and to prepare additional transformers.

Forest authorities were directed to make proper arrangements to provide saplings to be planted during Haritha Haram, which will be conducted during the monsoon. He told them to dig pits for planting.

Additional Collectors Lata, Chandrasekhar, NPDCLSE Sudarshan, DAO Govind, RDOs, DPO Jayasudha, DRDO Chander and others participated in the cell conference.