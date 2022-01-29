Nizamabad: Heavy rush at registration office

Nizamabad: The registration fees to be increased by the Telangana government February amid Covid Omicron virus frightening the people of Nizamabad district. With only two working days left in this month, land buyers and sellers are rushing to the registration office for registration. Covid protocols was flouted at the registration office due to heavy rush. The Telangana government has recently decided to increase the market value of land by 30 per cent with effect from February 1 .

Those who had already entered into a transaction have been flocking for registration in large numbers over the past week as the decision to increase the market value of the land would carry a heavy burden of registration charges. The Nizamabad Town Registration Office handles an average of 140 documents per day. Usually only 38 registrations per day take place here on average. Officials said that 156 documents were registered on Thursday alone. Nizamabad Town registration officials estimate that about 215 documents will be registered by Friday.

Gangadhar, who came for the registration, said the registration process was likely to continue till midnight. Registration offices in Nizamabad, Kamareddy districts are crowded. There are ten Sub-Registrar offices in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. As the stamp duty and registration fees are set to go up in the February, land and home registrations have increased tremendously during the last two weeks. The number of registrations has increased as traders, employees and people from abroad are enthusiastically buying agricultural land and plots.

Land registrations have increased in Nizamabad Town, Nizamabad Rural, Bodhan, Armoor and Kamareddy Sub-Registrar offices. Registration of plots, apartments and houses is being done in addition to agriculture lands.

Increasing real estate ventures, construction of apartments and building of new houses have resulted in large number of registrations.

Registrations of 50 to 55 documents are routinely covered by these five sub-registrar offices. People are in a hurry to register lands, houses and plots on the auspicious days. More than a hundred documents are being registered in each sub-registration office. Two cameras were set up at the Nizamabad Town registration office to speed up the chassis registration. The people are getting into a quarrel with the authorities that the brokers are doing the registration quickly only by the officers who are mediated by the brokers. People who come for registration are paying higher amounts to brokers.

Medical officials are worried that those who come for registration at the Nizamabad Rural Registration Offices are flouting Covid rules.