Nizamabad: Mana Ooru-Mana Poru programme today

Nizamabad: Nizamabad District Congress Committee chairman Manala Mohan Reddy stated that the 'Mana Ooru-Mana Poru' campaign was being organised by the Congress party to fight against the anti-people policies being implemented by the both Central and State governments from the last eight years.

Manala Mohan Reddy held a press conference at the Congress Bhavan on Saturday.The meeting was attended by Urban in-charge Taherbin Handan and City Congress president Keshana Venu. On the occasion, Manala Mohan Reddy informed that State Congress president Revanth Reddy will take part in the 'Mana Ooru- Mana Poru' programme in the joint district Ellareddy.

He alleged that after the formation of Telangana State, the economic condition was being destroyed by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He alleged that the Center and the State are blaming each other over the purchase of paddy and letting the farmers of the district suffer. He warned that the Congress will continue to mobilize farmers till rice procurement centers are set up in Nizamabad-Kamareddy district.

He also warned that TRS leaders not to get on the roads. He said that in the coming days of rice harvesting there will be movements in Banswada constituency under the auspices of the Congress party for a few days. He urged the farmers in the district to take participate in the Mana Ooru-Mana Poru programme to be held in Ellareddy on March 20.

The meeting was attended by district Kisan Congress president Muppa Gangareddy, former district BC cell president Shekhar Goud, NSUI president Venu Raj, Panchayati Raj event president Srinivas Goud and others.