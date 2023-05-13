Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Nizamabad: Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy calls on injured villagers in hospital
Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy on Friday visited the residents of Manala of Balkonda Constituency who met with accident and being treated at the Nizamabad Government Hospital here on Friday.
Nizamabad : Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy on Friday visited the residents of Manala of Balkonda Constituency who met with accident and being treated at the Nizamabad Government Hospital here on Friday.
The minister asked the doctors about the treatment being given to 28 injured people. The Minister went around every bed in the emergency ward and encouraged the victims. Prashanth Reddy assured all help to them. The Minister advised the doctors to send the treatment reports of those who suffered major injuries to him personally.
About 50 people from Manala village of Balkonda constituency were going to Bada Pahad when the DCM they were traveling in unfortunately overturned and the travelers received injuries. They were shifted to the District Government Hospital for treatment.