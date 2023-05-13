  • Menu
Nizamabad: Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy calls on injured villagers in hospital
Minister Prashanth Reddy comforting the injured in the accident

Nizamabad : Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy on Friday visited the residents of Manala of Balkonda Constituency who met with accident and being treated at the Nizamabad Government Hospital here on Friday.

The minister asked the doctors about the treatment being given to 28 injured people. The Minister went around every bed in the emergency ward and encouraged the victims. Prashanth Reddy assured all help to them. The Minister advised the doctors to send the treatment reports of those who suffered major injuries to him personally.

About 50 people from Manala village of Balkonda constituency were going to Bada Pahad when the DCM they were traveling in unfortunately overturned and the travelers received injuries. They were shifted to the District Government Hospital for treatment.

