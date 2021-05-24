Nizamabad : Mobile vegetable vehicles launched

Nizamabad : "We will send vegetable sellers to your home !! People need to be confined to their homes without going to market congested areas so that the spread of corona virus can be curtailed," said Collector C Narayana Reddy. District Collector Narayana Reddy on Sunday launched 13 mobile vegetable vehicles to provide vegetables at door step to the people of city in view of the ongoing lockdown in Nizamabad.

From Sunday, the vehicles will play in the city's Ganga Sthan, Vinayaka Nagar, Madhava Nagar, Kaluru, Gundaram, Mubarak Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Borgham and other places with a variety of vegetables that people want said Narayana Reddy.

The Collector explained that these vehicles were set up with the primary intention that people should not have trouble traveling in crowded areas for vegetables during the lock down relaxation.

The collector asked people to take the vegetables that came to their door. He asked them not to go to crowded places and get into a corona accident. He said the experiment was successful with the support of the people and the pandemic would not spread. The Collector suggested that people should avail the services of mobile vegetable vehicle.

District Marketing Officer Gangu, Secretary Vijay Kishore and others were present on the occasion.