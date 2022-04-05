Nizamabad: People should boycott BJP, TRS leaders, says Congress

Nizamabad: District Congress president Manala Mohan Reddy said the people should boycott the BJP in power at the Centre and the TRS leaders in the State for pursuing anti-democratic policies.

Ergatla mandal Congress president Soma Devareddy on Tuesday organised a dharna to protest against fuel price hike by the Central and State governments. District Congress Committee president Manala Mohanreddy said that only development Narendra Modi has made in India in eight years is the hiked petrol, diesel and gas prices. He said the TRS and BJP are doing injustice to paddy farmers by making dramas against each other.

He said if the government does not buy the crop that the farmers have harvested, the farmers will lose out by selling it to private individuals at low prices. He said the Congress party is demanding that the Central and State governments buy the paddy. He said that Bandi Sanjay and Arvind are not responding now even though the farmers had said that they would look into the paddy harvesting centre.

Mohan Reddy warned that the TRS leaders would be evicted from the villages if they attacked the people and the Congress leaders. He said the Congress party will fight on behalf of the people till the rice is bought. District Congress vice president Shivanolla Siva Kumar, district Congress general secretary Ravi, district Kisan Congress coordinator Ganga Prasad, PRO district Congress Committee Nizamabad Laxman Mandal Kisan Congress President Mohan, Muneer, Jeevan, Lingareddy, Mahesh, Ganesh, were present on the occasion.