Nizamabad: Protest against temple EO’s at
Neelakantheswara Temple

Highlights

Hindu organisations raise objection over his swimming in the temple Pushkarini while the God was being anointed

Nizamabad : Accusing him of being involved in mischief, representatives of Hindu organisations staged protest against EO of Neelakanaswaralaya, popularly known as Dakshina Kashi, here on Friday.

They alleged that temple executive officer Venu was swimming in the Pushkarini while the idols of God were being anointed in the same pond. Even though the priests warned EO not to swim while the God was being anointed in Pushkarini but his swam.

Abhishekam in Pushkarini is customary on the occasion of “Masashivaratri”. Abhishekam was performed on the occasion of Masashivaratri of this month. While EO Venu was swimming, some devotees took a video and posted it on social media which went viral.

Venu is working as EO incharge of four temples. The Hindu organisations demanded an inquiry and punishment against Neelakantheswara Temple EO.

