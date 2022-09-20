Nizamabad shivers with dengue fever

Nizamabad: Dengue cases have been on the rise in both Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts after the monsoon rains. According to health officials, 40-50 care are reported every day.

Panic spread as a 22-year-old student youth Bharat Reddy, from Ryagatlapalli village in Bhikkanur mandal of Kamareddy district died of dengue on September 17. The BTech student Bharat Reddy's father, Rajeshwar Reddy, who works in Army, admitted his son to Secunderabad Military Hospital for treatment. When his condition did not improve, Bharat Reddy was shifted to Yashoda Hospital for better treatment but he succumb to dengue fever.

Dengue fever has gripped several parts of the Kamareddy Nizamabad districts in the wake of the rains.

Nine people have died of the disease, four died this month.

All major public and private hospitals across Nizamabad district are crowded with dengue patients. 40 to 50 patients are admitted to government and private hospitals in the district daily.

"Out of these, at least eight are rushed to Hyderabad for better treatment and admitted to the intensive care unit [ICU] while the rest are discharged in a day or two and these cases are followed up in clinics," Laxman Singh, District Medical and Health Officer Kamareddy.

"There is no vaccine or specific treatment available for dengue fever and the only prevention is to eliminate mosquitoes. This will also help prevent other mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, currently prevalent in the flood-affected areas, chikungunya infection and maleria fever," the official said.

"Last year, 44 dengue cases were registered in Kamareddy district. We have treated 26 dengue cases so far this year," said Laxman Singh.

A girl studying in a college died of dengue in Machareddy a month ago, he said.

Although malaria is somewhat under control, the number of dengue cases in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts on the rise.

According to Nizamabad Government Hospital Superintendent Dr. Prathimaraj, the disease symptoms begin three to four days after infection and might include high fever, headache, vomiting and pain in the muscles, joints, eyes and bones. It can also be associated with skin rashes. In the worst condition, there could be bleeding from gums, nose, mouth, ears and other parts of the body.

"In case of high-grade fever always take advice from qualified doctors. Drink plenty of water, eat home-made fresh food, have sound sleep, which will help improve body immunity" says Dr Prathimaraj.