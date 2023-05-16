Live
Nizamabad: ‘Strengthen local government for nation’s development’
ZP chairman Gari Vithal Rao said that the country’s development will take place with the strengthening of local government only if the powers and functions are decentralised in the democratic institutions in the country.
Central founder president Kailas Gore Patil has released the appointment letter appointing ZP chairman Dadannagari Vittal Rao as the state president of the Rastriya Zilla Panchayat Association and vice-president in the centre.
IMA president Satish Shah, Secretary DrVishal, Executive Committee Members, Barasa Leaders Telangana Shankar, Shekhar Reddy, Shekhar Raj, Neelam Reddy, Manohar Rao were felicitated the ZP chairman on Monday to celebrate the appointment of Vithal Rao as State president of Rastriya Zilla Panchayat Association and vice president at Centre. They honoured the ZP chairman Vithal Rao, who said that this association was formed at the state and national level and its main purpose was to achieve the powers and duties of the local bodies under the 72nd and 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act. He said that soon there will be a meeting of the association in Delhi regarding the transfer of 29 departments to local bodies.