Nizamabad: VHP stages protests over restriction on Ganesh pandals

Nizamabad /Kamareddy: The VHP activists stated protests against the State government for imposing restrictions on Vinayakachavathi festival celebrations in Nizamabad and Kamareddy.

Addressing on the occasion, district VHP president Akula Laxman said that the Telangana government is hurting the sentiments of Hindus by obstructing the management of the Vinayaka Mandapams and festival celebration.

In Nizamabad, VHP president Akula Laxman hoisted black flags at the Dharna venu and he lamented that the TRS government was killing Hindus religious and cultural freedom in Telangana. He said the illegal detention of Hindu youth during festival day has started in Telangana. BJP leaders, VHP and RSS activists staged a protest at Ambedkar Chowrasta in Armor town. Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists and Hindu Vahini Ganpati Utsava Committee protested at Vinayaka Pendal at Periket Crossing.

Kamareddy VHP district president Gopalakrishna hoisted a black flag on the municipal office premises. Gopalakrishna said that Ganesh festivals contribute to the spread of nationalism. Tensions were high in Kamareddy district as Hindus chanted slogans against the TS government and hoisted black flags.

BJP leaders also staged a protest in Banswada constituency against the imposition of restrictions on Vinayakachavithi celebrations. VHP constituency convener Hanumadlu, Ganghadhar Goud and Saireddy participated in the protest.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal workers also staged protest at the Nasrulabad mandal headquarters near the statue of Ambedkar. BJP mandal president H Yadav, Harish Saikumar, Ganesh, Shekhar, Arun Mahender, Raghavendra and others were present. VHP leaders accused police of intimidating and preventing Vinayaka Chawti celebration. Hindus have expressed concern that it is not fair for the TRS government to detain youth leaders during festivals.