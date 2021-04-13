Nizamabad: Vigilance can prevent 93% fire hazards

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy said that most of the fires were caused by human error, technical faults, and natural friction are minimal. Hence, if one is alert, 93 per cent of such catastrophe could be prevented, he added.



The Collector on Monday unveiled awareness wall posters at the camp office on the occasion of Fire Week, which will be observed from April 14 to 20 every year. Speaking on the occasion, he suggested that the buildings should be in line with the disaster management. Millions of rupees will be spent on multi-story buildings but necessary infrastructure to prevent fire accidents will not be provided to prevent any loss of life and property.

Collector Narayana Reddy suggested that people should be made aware of the precautions to be taken before fire occur and urged the fire officials to strengthen the system that provides information to the fire station in case of an accident.

District Fire Officer Murali Manohar Reddy said the programme would start on the first day of the week-long festival to pay tribute to the personnel, who were martyred last year.

Assistant DFO Bala Pratap, SFO Ranjit Kumar and others participated in the programme.