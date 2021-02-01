NMC for high-level probe into Wakf land grab

Begumpet : National Minorities Commission's vice-chairman Atif Rasheed who is on a visit to the city, assured to set up a special task force for securing all the Wakf properties.

Speaking to media persons, Rasheed said he would take serious action against encroachers of Wakf properties in Telangana. "During my visit to Telangana, it was depressing to know that Telangana is the only state in the country where more than 3,000 Wakf properties have illegally been encroached. If encroachments are removed, there will be assets worth Rs 5 lakh crore under Wakf Board in Telangana," he said.

He said during his interaction with Wakf officials, he learnt that in the last five years the Telangana State Wakf Board hadneither generated any income, nor had it taken any against the encroachers.

"The NCM will demand that the Centre give judicial powers to the State Waqf Board and make Wakf CEO a permanent one. An inquiry commission will be set up by the Centre to inquire about the illegal activities in the Waqf. If needed, a CBI inquiry will also be ordered," he warned.

Speaking about the role of the Union Minority Affairs with regard to Waqf properties, Atif said that GEO mapping, GEO tagging and digitalisation of Waqf properties had been taken by the Centre.

He also said that the State Waqf Board can identify the Waqf properties and submit a proposal to the National Waqf Development Corporation Limited (NAWADCO) for development purposes and minority residential schools can be built on these properties.

The NMC vice-president also spoke about an allegation made against the Director of Telangana State Urdu Academy. "I would recommend to the Telangana government to inquire about the matter and take necessary action against the culprits," he said.

When asked about the restoration of Ashoorkhanas (Shia Muslim places of mourning) in the State, Rasheed said, "The Telangana State Ashoorkhanas Committee has informed us of their requirements and demands. We will surely take up the matter with the Centre and make sure all Ashoorkhanas and heritage properties are safeguarded," the NMC vice-chairman said.

Rasheed further said that the Ministry of Minority Affairs sanctioned Rs 800 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme designed to address the development deficits of the identified minority concentration areas. Out of this, Rs 263 crore had already been released for Telangana.