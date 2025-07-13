No BJP-ruled State gives BCs quota in local bodies: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy affirmed that Telangana is the first State to implement BC quota by conducting Caste Census. No BJP-ruled State has done such a big exercise for the empowerment of the backward communities in the country so far, the Chief Minister said.

A group of Congress leaders from BC community including TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers Konda Surekha, Jupally Krishna Rao, Government Whip Adi Srinivas and Corporation Chairmen met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and expressed gratitude for taking a historical decision of promulgating ordinance to provide 42 percent reservation for BCs in the upcoming Local body elections.

He said no BJP-ruled State provided BC quota in local bodies . The Chief Minister pointed out that the BJP had previously filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court against the caste census. Congress had held a big dharna with the support of 16 parties at Jantar Mantar demanding to include BC quota in the 9th schedule. Under pressure, the Centre announced to include caste census in the next population census in the country. The caste census conducted by Telangana influenced the entire country.

Demanding the Union government to include BC reservations in the 9th schedule and give it legality, the CM questioned Union Ministers from Telangana - G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay and senior leaders and MPs Laxman and R Krishnaiah for not putting pressure on the Centre on the enhancement of the BC quota. These leaders should show their sincerity. ” Had Rahul Gandhi been in Modi’s place, we would have achieved BC quota in just 48 hours,” the Chief Minister said.

Stating that he is ready to convene the cabinet meeting even at midnight for BC quota, the Chief Minister said that the opposition parties have no moral right to question me on the issue of BC reservation. “My commitment cannot be questioned by anyone. The High Court has set a deadline for the government to finalise reservations for local body elections within a month. We postponed the local body elections for so long just to provide 42 per cent reservation to BCs”, the CM said.

Revanth Reddy also nailed the previous KCR government which brought the Panchayat Raj Act which did not allow increase in BC quota above 50 per cent.

The CM called the boycott of the person who filed petitions against BC quota in the courts. Stating that BC quota will be main agenda in the 2029 elections, Revanth Reddy said that he is ready to give a power point presentation to Congress MPs and India Alliance MPs on 42 per cent BC reservations. The CM asserted that the real success will only come when BC quota is implemented in all States.