No compromise on river water share: Revanth
Hyderabad: Amid growing fight between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments on projects mainly Polavaram-Banakacherla link irrigation project, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that his government will not compromise in protecting the state interests in Godavari and Krishna water sharing.
Addressing the Independence Day celebrations at Golconda Fort on Friday, the Chief Minister alleged that the previous BRS government mortgaged the state’s interests in availing the judicious share of water for Telangana state.
"We will not compromise in achieving our share of water from the rivers, Godavari and Krishna. To compensate for the loss caused by the negligence of the past rulers, our government will work with a strategic plan in achieving permanent rights in the utilisation of water", the CM said, adding that all the pending projects would be completed without any delay to provide irrigation water in drought hit areas in the districts.