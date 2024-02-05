  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

No-confidence motion against Yellandu Municipal Chairman defeated

No-confidence motion against Yellandu Municipal Chairman defeated
x
Highlights

The no-confidence motion against Yellandu Municipal Chairman Venkateswarlu has been defeated, as announced by election officer Kothagudem RDO Sirisha.

The no-confidence motion against Yellandu Municipal Chairman Venkateswarlu has been defeated, as announced by election officer Kothagudem RDO Sirisha. As a result, Venkateswarlu will continue to serve as the municipal chairman.

The district collector has ordered a special meeting in response to the request of some councilors who sought a vote of no confidence against the chairman. However, due to a lack of confidence, the council did not have enough members to proceed with the motion. Currently, the municipal chairman and four councilors are affiliated with the Congress party. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and two other ministers from the erstwhile Khammam district were challenged during the Illandu municipal special meeting.

BRS leader and former MLA Haripriya issued a whip to 19 members, including the municipal chairman, who won under the BRS Party'. Section 144 has been imposed in the house in relation to the special meeting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X