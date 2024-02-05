No-confidence motion against Yellandu Municipal Chairman defeated

The no-confidence motion against Yellandu Municipal Chairman Venkateswarlu has been defeated, as announced by election officer Kothagudem RDO Sirisha. As a result, Venkateswarlu will continue to serve as the municipal chairman.



The district collector has ordered a special meeting in response to the request of some councilors who sought a vote of no confidence against the chairman. However, due to a lack of confidence, the council did not have enough members to proceed with the motion. Currently, the municipal chairman and four councilors are affiliated with the Congress party. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and two other ministers from the erstwhile Khammam district were challenged during the Illandu municipal special meeting.

BRS leader and former MLA Haripriya issued a whip to 19 members, including the municipal chairman, who won under the BRS Party'. Section 144 has been imposed in the house in relation to the special meeting.