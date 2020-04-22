No coronavirus for rohingyas who visited Markaz, Rachakonda CP

No coronavirus for the rohingyas who visited Markaz in Delhi last month said Rachakonda commissioner of police Mahesh M Bhagwat speaking to media on Wednesday.

Around 27 coronavirus positive cases have been reported under Rachakonda commissionerate limits till now. Out of the total, six discharged from the hospital and one succumbed to the virus, Bhagwat said. The commissioner also said that the five rohingyas who visited Markaz were tested negative for the virus.

Earlier this week, the home ministry has directed all the states and union territories to hold corona tests for Rohingya Muslims. This comes after the reports that some of the rohingyas from Hyderabad and Shaheen Bagh attended Markaz and other religious meets in Mewat and Haryana.

The centre asked the state to screen rohingyas and their contacts for coronavirus. Ever since the lockdown, around 6,000 rohingyas in the city are facing the worst situation as they have no source of income. They earn their living by working as rag pickers, construction labourers, selling vegetables and other items.