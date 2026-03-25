No Fuel Shortage, says Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

Amid reports of a petrol and diesel shortage, Uttam Kumar Reddy has reassured the public that there is no cause for concern. He stated that the state currently has sufficient fuel reserves to meet demand for up to two months and urged people not to panic.

The Minister emphasised that the government is closely monitoring the supply chain and is prepared to take any necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted availability. He added that the Civil Supplies Department is keeping a constant watch on the situation.

Appealing to the public to ignore rumours and misinformation, he warned against hoarding fuel. Storing petrol or diesel in large quantities, such as in drums or containers, is illegal and could invite strict action, he said.

Meanwhile, Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Raveendra noted that fuel demand in the state has risen by around 25 per cent. He said that approximately 1,200 tankers are currently being deployed each day to maintain supply.

He also cautioned that petrol stations shutting down unnecessarily would face strict action. While similar concerns have been reported in cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Nagpur, and Chennai, he reiterated that there are no credit-related issues affecting petrol stations and that the supply chain remains fully functional.