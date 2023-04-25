No let-up in Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan-govt rift

Hyderabad: The 'political rift' between Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Telangana government continued after she returned two bills to the State government for clarifications and rejected one bill pending with her for months.

The Governor took the decision on the same day when petition was filed by the Telangana government in the Supreme Court, seeking a direction to her to clear the pending bills, came up for hearing.

Tamilisai rejected the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which relates to the raising of the age of superannuation of the Director Of Medical Education (DME) Additional Directors, Professors, Assistant Professors as well as those who are in administration in the DME from 61 years to 65 years.

The Governor sought clarifications on the bill relating to the extension of time needed for the initiation of no confidence motion in civic bodies to four years from three years, and the other one concerning the establishment and regulation of Private Universities in the state.

Earlier, the Governor cleared Telangana Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Further, the Governor reserved two bills for consideration and assent of the President of India. They are: The University of Forestry Telangana Bill, 2022 and The Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022.