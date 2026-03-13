No LPG shortage for domestic use: Uttam

Hyderabad: Minister for Civil Supplies N Uttam Kumar Reddy has said that there was no shortage of LPG gas for domestic needs. However, the minister admitted the gas supply for commercial needs has hit hard ever since the USA- Iran war escalated in the Middle East in recent times.

He clarified that about 86 per cent of the cooking gas cylinders being supplied regularly in the state are domestic connections and only the remaining 14 per cent are commercial. The Civil Supplies Department was updating the details of the supply of cooking for domestic needs as per the Central government’s guidelines.

The officials were also monitoring the crisis raised in the hotel industry after imposing restrictions on the supply of LPG for commercial needs.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also said that he will hold a review meeting with the Chief Secretary, senior officials of the Civil Supplies Department and representatives of oil companies on Friday to discuss the latest situation of cooking gas in the state.

The meeting will review the situation mainly the requirement of commercial cylinders every day, demand – supply gap and steps to be taken to overcome the crisis, including focusing on alternatives.

The Minister also informed the representatives of oil companies and officials to come with complete details. The situation is being monitored from time to time to ensure that the situation does not get out of control, the Minister said.