No Muslim quota as long as I’m alive: PM Modi

Zaheerabad: It was a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress party and the BRS by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a poll rally in Zaheerabad on Tuesday. Modi tore into the Congress saying as long as he was alive he wouldn't allow reservation for Muslims, on the basis of religion, at the cost of SCs, STs and OBCs. Modi exuded confidence that he will celebrate 75 years of the Constitution on a grand scale in his third term.

In a veiled attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Modi alleged that the money collected in the state through “double R (RR) tax” is being channeled to Delhi. “While the blockbuster Telugu film RRR brought laurels to the country at international level, the RR tax imposed by the Congress has brought disgrace to Telangana,” he said.

Alleging that the Congress would impose 55 per cent inheritance tax if voted to power, he said India suffered from policy paralysis under the previous UPA government. “If Congress comes to power, they will bring inheritance tax. Congress is planning to collect 55 per cent) as tax on inheritance (received from parents),” he claimed.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said whenever the grand old party is in power, it has five political symbols -- false promises, vote bank politics, supporting mafia and criminals, dynastic politics and corruption.



Modi said first it was BRS, which looted Telangana and now it is Congress. The Congress questioned the corruption of BRS in the Kaleshwaram project and promised to probe into it but now it is sitting on the files. He said this was in return for the BRS help which had not taken forward the note-for-vote case (referring to Revanth’s old case.)

He said that BRS members were involved in the Delhi liquor scam and Congress was in alliance with AAP. All members of the corruption racket have joined hands, he said.

Modi said that the vote bank is of paramount interest to Congress and the faith of people who do not belong to its vote bank politics do not matter. That was the reason for banning Shoba Yatra on Ramanavami day, he said.

Modi said in the united Andhra Pradesh, people’s massive mandate to the Congress in 2004 and 2009. But the Congress turned Andhra Pradesh into a lab of appeasement politics. They robbed BC reservations and gave them to Muslims. Lingayat and Maratha communities and 26 communities in Telangana were not included in the BC list.

The PM said religious-based reservations are unconstitutional and goes against Dr BR Amebdkar’s ideals. He said the “Shehzada” (referring to Rahul Gandhi) says BJP would change the Constitution. He should know BJP always protected the Constitution and restored its purity.

Destruction of the Constitution began soon after Independence when “Shehzada’s” great grandfather was PM. He removed all the symbolic images of Ramayana and Mahabharata printed on every page of the Constitution.

Later, his grandmother destroyed the Constitution by imposing Emergency and pushed all into jails and gagged the media. His father Rajiv Gandhi also brought in a draconian bill to gag the media. United fight by the media and BJP forced him to take it back. These people were today talking of protecting the Constitution, he added.