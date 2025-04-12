No one can match KCR, says Vinay Bhaskar

Former Chief Whip and district BRS president Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said on Friday that KCR is the brave leader who started the struggle alone and achieved Telangana. Speaking at a press conference, he praised KCR as a great visionary who toured across Telangana for 14 years, intensified the movement, and turned the 60-year dream of Telangana into reality. He said none else can match KCR, who united people with slogan “Telangana will come only if KCR lives” and led the movement.

He described KCR as the great leader who not only achieved Telangana, but also made it the number one State. He announced that the BRS 25th anniversary celebration would be successfully on April 27 at Elkathurthy mandal headquarters in the Husnabad constituency. He thanked former MLA Vidudala Satish and farmers who voluntarily donated land for the event. He assured that all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure a smooth experience for those attending the event.

Preparatory meetings are already being conducted across the State to ensure the success of the celebration. BRS Legislative Council Opposition leader S Madhusudhana Chari said history stands witness to BRS efforts for Telangana’s development, and criticised the Congress party for sacrifices that had to be made. He explained that BRS’s 25-year journey can be seen in four phases: pre-establishment of the party, 14-year-long movement, 10 years of governance, and 15 months in Opposition. He accused the Congress of betraying Telangana. He noted that Warangal and Karimnagar districts played a key role in the movement.