No Pay Revision Committee now: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Making a candid statement on Saturday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the state was facing financial crunch and the situation was not good for various reasons such as slowdown of economy and the failure of the Centre to clear the dues of over Rs 5000 crore to

the state.

Talking to the media, the Chief Minister said his government wants to hike the salaries of the employees, an assurance which has been pending for the last one year, but unfortunately state's revenue growth had shown a downward trend.

Added to this, the delay in release of the state share from the Central taxes under GST has added to the problems.

This was causing problems in giving the promised hike to the employees in accordance with the recommendations of the Pay Revision Committee (PRC), he added.

KCR said that he would call a meeting with all employees' unions and explain to them the challenges before the government to meet the financial needs of all sectors in the coming days and seek their cooperation.

The Chief Minister, however, said that the government was committed to fulfil the promise of enhancing the retirement age of all employees to 60 from 58.

KCR is likely to send a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding release of the pending state share from the Central taxes. He said due to the Centre's faulty policies, state revenue growth had gone down to 9 per cent from 21 per cent.

The youngest state in the country is supposed to grow in a healthy manner but was facing difficulties to achieve the goals set by the government due to fiscal crisis, he said, adding that the Centre should come to the rescue of the states. On the other hand, the state government is also contemplating levying some new taxes in municipalities, he added.